Hulu Plus Acquires ‘Sleepy Hollow’ SVOD Rights

Hulu Plus has acquired exclusive subscription video on demand rights to Fox drama Sleepy Hollow, the digital service announced Friday.

Season one of the series became available Friday to Hulu Plus subscribers. Episodes from season two, which premieres on Sept. 22, will each be available to view via Hulu Plus one day after airing on Fox. Non-subscribers will be able to watch the five most recent episodes on Hulu.

Sleepy Hollow is produced by K/O Paper Products in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The series is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Len Wiseman, Mark Goffman, Ken Olin and Heather Kadin.