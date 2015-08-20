Hulu Orders Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Pilot ‘Future Man’

Hulu announced Thursday it has ordered a pilot of half-hour comedy Future Man from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

The series follows a janitor by day, world-class gamer by night, who must prevent the extinction of humans after visitors from the future name him the key to defeating the coming super-race invasion.

Future Man is executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Kyle Hunter, Ariel Schaffir and Matt Tolmach. Rogen and Goldberg will direct the pilot, with Schaffir and Hunter writing the script.

The series comes from Sony Pictures Television, Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures and Matt Tolmach Productions.