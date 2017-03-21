Hulu Orders Second Season of ‘Shut Eye’
Hulu has ordered a second season of Shut Eye, with 10 episodes in the works. John Shiban will be showrunner/executive producer for the second season.
Executive producers also include Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein for Gran Via Productions and Les Bohem.
Shut Eye is produced by Tri-Star Television.
The first season debuted in December. Cast included Jeffrey Donovan, KaDee Strickland and Emmanuelle Chriqui.
Donovan plays a failed magician who now works as a psychic.
