Hulu Orders Second Season of ‘Hotwives’

Hulu has ordered a second season of its Hotwives franchise.

The follow up to 2014's The Hotwives of Orlando will move to Las Vegas for its sophomore season.

Marry Me’s Danielle Schneider and Dannah Phirman are set to return as creators and producers to the series, along with executive producers Jonathan Stern and Paul Scheer. The Hotwives of Las Vegas, will be distributed and produced by Paramount Digital Entertainment.

