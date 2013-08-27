Hulu Orders Comedy ‘Deadbeat' from Lionsgate TV

Hulu has picked up 10 half-hour episodes of Deadbeat, a supernatural comedy from

Lionsgate Television and co-creators Cody Heller and Brett Konner (Wilfred).

The series, the first co-production between Hulu and the

studio, centers on "a hapless but

gifted male medium who helps New York's ghosts settle their unfinished

business." Troy Miller will direct and executive produce Deadbeat through his Dakota Pictures

banner with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Sarah Esberg producing for Brad

Pitt's Plan B Entertainment.

Production will begin this fall and the comedy will premiere

on Hulu in the U.S. in 2014, with Lionsgate handling international distribution.

Deadbeat will join

a list of Hulu originals that includes Seth Meyers' animated The Awesomes, western comedy Quick Draw, the upcoming sports

docuseries Behind the Mask, and

comedy-thriller The Wrong Mans.