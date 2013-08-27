Hulu Orders Comedy ‘Deadbeat' from Lionsgate TV
Hulu has picked up 10 half-hour episodes of Deadbeat, a supernatural comedy from
Lionsgate Television and co-creators Cody Heller and Brett Konner (Wilfred).
The series, the first co-production between Hulu and the
studio, centers on "a hapless but
gifted male medium who helps New York's ghosts settle their unfinished
business." Troy Miller will direct and executive produce Deadbeat through his Dakota Pictures
banner with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Sarah Esberg producing for Brad
Pitt's Plan B Entertainment.
Production will begin this fall and the comedy will premiere
on Hulu in the U.S. in 2014, with Lionsgate handling international distribution.
Deadbeat will join
a list of Hulu originals that includes Seth Meyers' animated The Awesomes, western comedy Quick Draw, the upcoming sports
docuseries Behind the Mask, and
comedy-thriller The Wrong Mans.
