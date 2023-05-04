Hulu + Live TV Adds Local PBS Stations

Hulu + Live TV has added local PBS stations covering more than 300 U.S. TV markets, closing a key area of competitive disadvantage vs. rival live-streaming services YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

As part of its new distribution deal with PBS, Hulu's virtual MVPD also gains carriage of PBS Kids and Magnolia Network.

“As one of the largest live TV streaming services in the U.S., we are committed to providing a best in class user experience and a premium national and local channel lineup for our millions of subscribers,” said Reagan Feeney, senior VP of live TV content programming and partnerships for Hulu. “PBS, PBS Kids and Magnolia Network are among the most frequently requested channels by our subscribers and we’re thrilled to add them to our core line-up that now includes more than 90 live channels.”

Popular PBS shows include American Experience, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Great Performances, Masterpiece and Nature.

Added PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Ira Rubenstein: “As more and more households look to digital streaming offerings, this announcement is part of our commitment to meet audiences where they are with the PBS programming they know and love. PBS will continue to make trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible."

Hulu says it currently has around 4.5 million subscribers for its "+ Live TV" offering.

Hulu bundles its flagship SVOD service, + Live TV, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $70 a month.