Hulu to Live-Stream New Year's Festivities

Hulu is adding Times Square's New Year's Eve festivities to its roster of live event streaming.

The NBC Universal-News Corp. joint venture will take a live feed from the Countdown Entertainment/Times Square Alliance and stream it to visitors to the online-video site.

Hulu has run live video feeds before, most prominently during the presidential debates, when it took the NBC News and Fox News feeds. At the time Hulu said it was a first step in adding more live events to its service.

On New Year's, any computer bound visitors can go to Hulu.com/newyearseve to check out the feed, which will feature ambient crowd noise, musical performances and some special guests.

Countdown Entertainment and the Times Square Alliance are making the feed available (at http://www.timessquarenyc.org/nye/nye_SatelliteCoordinates.html) for free to media organizations and sites that want to broadcast the festivities.