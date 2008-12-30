Hulu to Live-Stream New Year's Festivities
By Alex Weprin
Hulu is adding Times Square's New Year's Eve festivities to its roster of live event streaming.
The NBC Universal-News Corp. joint venture will take a live feed from the Countdown Entertainment/Times Square Alliance and stream it to visitors to the online-video site.
Hulu has run live video feeds before, most prominently during the presidential debates, when it took the NBC News and Fox News feeds. At the time Hulu said it was a first step in adding more live events to its service.
On New Year's, any computer bound visitors can go to Hulu.com/newyearseve to check out the feed, which will feature ambient crowd noise, musical performances and some special guests.
Countdown Entertainment and the Times Square Alliance are making the feed available (at http://www.timessquarenyc.org/nye/nye_SatelliteCoordinates.html) for free to media organizations and sites that want to broadcast the festivities.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.