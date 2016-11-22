Hulu Lines Up Cartoon Network’s ‘Powerpuff Girls’

Hulu has grabbed the streaming video-on-demand rights to the whole of Cartoon Network’s The Powerpuff Girls catalog. The multi-year agreement includes both the original library, which debuted in 1998, and the revamped series that premiered earlier this year. Craig McCracken created the show.

Hulu has launched a collection of Powerpuff Girls specials and fan favorite episodes from the original series, titled Best Friends Forever.

The newly reimagined The Powerpuff Girls debuted in April. The series was renewed for a second season, with episodes from the first run to become available on Hulu in 2017 and subsequent seasons launching on Hulu after they air on Cartoon Network.

The newer series is produced by Turner’s Cartoon Network Studios.

Hulu also added Chowder, another Cartoon Network original, which arrives on the digital platform in early 2017.