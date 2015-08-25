Hulu to Launch Programmatic Ad Buying

Labeling it the “next evolution” of its ad-sales process, OTT-TV hub Hulu said it will launch a programmatic platform for marketers this fall that will be powered by LiveRail, the ad-tech company that Facebook acquired last year.

The approach, which brings more automation and data-driven modeling to the ad-buying process, “makes Hulu’s premium video inventory across all platforms including desktop, mobile and connected TV’s in the living room available in programmatic offering for the first time,” Hulu said in a blog post. “By combining media automation with data-informed targeting, Hulu is leading the way to deliver the right advertisement to the right person at the right time.”

Hulu’s programmatic system will tap into the Oracle Data Management Platform (DMP), part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud, and the aforementioned LiveRail-powered Video Private Exchange (VPX), enabling Hulu to execute direct deals with advertisers programmatically.

