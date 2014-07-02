Facebook to Acquire LiveRail

Facebook announced in a blog post that it is acquiring LiveRail, an advertising tech companies that works with a wide array of media operations, including ABC Family, A&E Networks, Gannett, Dailymotion and MLB.com.

Terms of the deal were not released but TechCrunch reported that the social media firm paid between $400 million and $500 million for LiveRail.

LiveRail was founded in 2007 and offers a complete video ad platform for publishers and marketers.

“We believe that LiveRail, Facebook and the premium publishers it serves have an opportunity to make video ads better and more relevant for the hundreds of millions of people who watch digital video every month,” wrote Brian Boland, VP of ads product marketing and Atlas at Facebook in the post announcing the deal. “More relevant ads will be more interesting and engaging to people watching online video, and more effective for marketers too. Publishers will benefit as well because more relevant ads will help them make the most out of every opportunity they have to show an ad.

Boland also noted that Facebook’s expertise with relevancy, delivery and measurement would help it improve the LiveRail platform.