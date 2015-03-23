Hulu Lands Jason Katims Drama ‘The Way’
Jason Katims, known for network TV dramas Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, is making his way into the online streaming world.
Hulu on Monday placed a straight-to-series order for Katims and his Parenthood producer Jessica Goldberg’s drama The Way.
The 10-episode series examines a family at the center of a controversial faith–based movement struggling with relationships, marriage and power. The drama is based on a script Katims and True Jack head of development Michelle Lee created with Goldberg. From Universal Televsion, The Way marks Katims’ first non-network TV series.
The pickup is the latest in a flurry of deals that has seen the streaming service lock up high-end projects from Stephen King, Amy Poehler and Jason Reitman.
Katims currently has one series on air, NBC’s comedy About a Boy, but the prospects of a third season for the low-rated sitcom doesn’t appear great. The sophomore series was recently pulled from NBC’s Tuesday lineup to make way for One Big Happy.
