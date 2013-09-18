Hulu Inks Content Deal With BBC Worldwide

Hulu has signed a multi-year U.S. content deal with BBC

Worldwide North America to make titles like Doctor

Who, Top Gear, Sherlock and Luther

available on its Hulu Plus subscription service.

The non-exclusive agreement also includes BBC comedies like Fawlty Towers, Blackadder, and Twenty Twelve; MI-5; Upstairs, Downstairs; Wallander, Bleak House, sci-fi series

like Bedlam, Red Dwarf and Primeval; and natural history shows from

David Attenborough's Life in the... series,

Life of Mammals and The Greatest Wildlife Show on Earth.

Doctor Who is

available on Hulu starting Sept. 18 as well as its spin-offs The Sarah Jane Adventures and Torchwood and factual programming like Blue Planet and Richard Hammond's Crash Course. The other titles will launch this

fall with additional series to roll out throughout the year. A selection of the

more than 2,000 episodes of BBC Worldwide library programs will rotate on the

free Hulu.com service.

Hulu has offered a variety of U.K. programming since its

launch with shows like Misfits, Moone Boy

and Pramface. It has partnered with

BBC Worldwide since 2010, and co-produced the fourth season of The Think of It and upcoming Hulu

original The Wrong Mans.

"Hulu has enjoyed a strong collaboration with BBC Worldwide

North America, from international co-productions to breakthrough exclusive

shows that have been embraced in the U.S. by extremely passionate audiences,"

said Andy Forssell, acting CEO and senior VP of content for Hulu. "By adding

this expansive collection of premium BBC Worldwide programming, Hulu Plus

solidifies its role as a top streaming platform for the best British

programming available in the U.S."