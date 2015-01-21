Hulu Greenlights Freddie Wong and RocketJump Series

Hulu has ordered a comedy series from Freddie Wong and RocketJump, the creators of YouTube series Video Game High School, and Lionsgate Television, the company announced on Wednesday.

The long-from series is RocketJump’s first effort to debut off YouTube.

“As we continue to add the best talent to Hulu, it was a natural choice for us to partner with Freddie Wong and RocketJump,” said Beatrice Springborn, head of originals, Hulu. “With so many great content creators in the media landscape – from film, to television, to YouTube – Freddie Wong and the RocketJump team undoubtedly bring their own brand of creativity and a new wave of talent to Hulu.”

RocketJump has 7.4 million subscribers and 1.1 billion video views on YouTube and its comedy series Video Game High School has garnered over 84 million views.

“We firmly believe the future of television is online, and Hulu has recognized the value of quality long-form series,” said Freddie Wong, cofounder of RocketJump. “We’re incredibly excited to bring our brand of over-the-top action and comedy to a new audience in a show that will change the way you look at independent filmmaking.”

The project is Lionsgate’s third original series with Hulu, joining Deadbeat and Casual.



“We’re thrilled that Hulu has greenlit the first long-form series from our collaboration with Freddie Wong and the incredibly talented team at RocketJump,” said Lionsgate Digital’s Jordan Gilbert. “Freddie is one of digital media’s most prolific and visionary creators, and this new series underscores our commitment to build our own unique pipeline of long-form digital content for online television audiences.”