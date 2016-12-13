Hulu Grabs U.K. Drama ‘National Treasure’

Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to the U.K. series National Treasure, a drama that looks at how sexual misconduct charges affect a beloved entertainer and those close to him. The first season, with four episodes, debuts as a Hulu original March 1.

National Treasure is produced by The Forge Entertainment for Channel 4 and distributed by All3Media International.

The series, from Jack Thorne and The Forge Entertainment, is the highest-rated drama to premiere on Channel 4, according to Hulu.

National Treasure examines the fallout that occurs when accusations of sexual misconduct are lodged against a fictional public figure. The series follows Paul Finchley, played by Robbie Coltrane, part of a popular comedy duo and a "national treasure" until he is accused of sexual abuse. Executive producers are George Faber and George Ormond.

“We’re very pleased to sign such a significant deal with Hulu for The Forge and Channel 4’s National Treasure—our first original drama with this leading SVOD platform,” said Sally Habbershaw, executive VP, sales and co-productions, USA, for All3Media International. “This bold and poignant series—a compelling and thoroughly absorbing drama that explores the impact of historical assault charges on all sides of the courtroom—has received wide critical acclaim globally and Hulu is the right partner to ensure its success in the USA.”