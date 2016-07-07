Hulu Grabs truTV’s ‘Billy on the Street’

Hulu has acquired the streaming rights for the first five seasons of truTV’s comedy series Billy on the Street.

Billy on the Street is the first truTV series licensed to Hulu. The network has been reformatting itself to emphasize comedy. Other Turner Broadcasting shows have been on Hulu since 2015.

All 42 episodes for the first four seasons of the series will be available on Hulu starting July 10.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Eichner is also the star of Hulu’s original series Difficult People, which is launching season 2 on July 12.

"As an incredibly popular and creatively-inventive show in truTV’s portfolio, Billy on the Street has cultivated a passionate fan base that actively seeks out the show and embraces Billy’s unique comedic talent and obsession with pop culture,” said Chris Linn, president of truTV. “This partnership with Hulu gives us a great opportunity to both super-serve those existing fans and also introduce the show and our network to new audiences.”