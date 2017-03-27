Hulu Grabs Sarah Silverman Funny or Die Series

Sarah Silverman will host a show on Hulu, with I Love You, America discussing “the current political/emotional landscape of the country,” says Hulu.

Hulu is on board for 10 half-hour episodes.

Funny or Die is producing and the executive producers are Silverman, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Amy Zvi.

“With this show she's looking to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions through honesty, humor, genuine interest in others, and not taking herself too seriously,” said Hulu. “While it's great to connect with like-minded people, Silverman feels it's crucial, now more than ever, to connect with un-like-minded people.”

The show’s aim is to expose that we are all the same, said Hulu.