Hulu Goes In-House to Offer Ad Attribution

Hulu said it has developed an in-house system to help its advertisers measure the results of the campaigns they run on the streaming service.

Attribution has become a big issue in the TV business as networks compete against digital platforms that claim to provide precise data about who sees advertising and what impact it has.

Earlier this week, AT&T’s Turner and Xandr units announced they would be using data from 170 million AT&T consumers to measure the effectiveness of ad campaigns. Other companies are working with analytics first like Data Plus Math to create attribution programs.

Hulu said that its customized measurement tool would analyze consumer behavior from exposure to Hulu through purchases, customer acquisition, signups and other business outcomes.

The tool is being tested with partners and directly matches an advertisers first party customer relationship data to Hulu’s campaign exposure data. Hulu said its attribution product will be available to all advertisers willing to share their consumer data in the coming months.

Hulu this week announced that its ad revenue grew 45% to $1.5 billion and it increased the number of brands advertising on the service by 50%