Hulu Goes After Small Biz With Ad Manager

Disney’s Hulu said it has launched a new self-service tool designed to be used by small and medium sized businesses looking to advertise via streaming TV.

The Hulu ad manager lets companies buy campaigns while spending as little as $500.

“We understand that small and medium sized businesses are faced with mounting challenges. It’s critical for these businesses to have a way to get in front of their customers and communities," said Faye Trapani, director of self-service platform sales in a blog post. "Hulu Ad Manager gives businesses a way to include streaming TV ads in their overall marketing strategy and to help grow their overall customer base.”

Hulu ad manager is now in beta.