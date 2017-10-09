Hulu Gets Into eSports With Four New Series from ESL

Hulu said it is getting into eSports by making a deal with ESL that include four new eSports series.

The new series are Player v. Player, Bootcamp, Defining Moments and ESL Replay. They will also be developed and produced by ESL and will premiere exclusively on Hulu later this fall.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Esports is one of the fastest growing areas of media and entertainment, and, through this first-of-its-kind deal with ESL, we can now bring the popular world of esports to Hulu,” said Lisa Holme, Vice President of Content Acquisition, Hulu. “We know our viewers, especially those watching Hulu on consoles, are hungry for this type of content – so we’re excited to offer it on Hulu for the first time.”

According to Nielsen eSports fans spend 3.5 hours per week watching digital or streaming content through services.

“The partnership with Hulu marks ESL’s first original series on an on-demand streaming service, and will showcase the diverse nature of esports through high quality storytelling,” said Nik Adams, senior VP of Global Media Rights and Distribution, ESL. “Esports appeals to a younger, more digitally savvy audience so Hulu is a perfect platform to build out our original content and expose the world of esports to new audiences.”

Here are details of the four series: