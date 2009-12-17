Hulu, Fuller Have a 'Dream'
Hulu has signed on as one of the primary partners on American Idol creator Simon Fuller's new Web venture, If I Can Dream.
Dream, which launches next year, will follow five young, aspiring performers who will live together in the Hollywood Hills and spend time trying to make it in the entertainment biz.
Project, which will officially launch in late February, will rep the first original program to run exclusively on Hulu.
