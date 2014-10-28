Hulu Expands Partnership With Viacom

Hulu has expanded its partnership with Viacom, adding more titles from the company’s networks.

The deal adds titles from classic Nickelodeon series like Invader Zim, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Drake & Josh and Hey Arnold!, as well as more library content from Viacom’s stable of networks including Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, BET, Logo, Spike and TV Land.

Hulu will also expand its Latino programming by adding Spanish-language versions of SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among others.

Hulu says the new content will added over the next couple of weeks.