Hulu to Exclusively Stream NBC's 'Community'

Hulu announced that it will exclusively stream current

and prior seasons of NBC's Community on

the Hulu Plus subscription service beginning Friday.

Hulu Plus users will have next-day access to episodes of

the show in HD on Internet-connected TVs, Blu-ray players, set-top boxes,

gaming consoles and mobile devices. Hulu's free service will continue to provide

access to five episodes of the current season the day after air.

NBC recently released its midseason schedule, whichbenchedthe low-rated Community in favor of 30 Rock.