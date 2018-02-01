Hulu Brings Original Series ‘Castle Rock’ to Super Bowl

Hulu is buying a Super Bowl ad to promote its upcoming series Castle Rock.

A year ago, Hulu also advertised in the big game, promoting The Handmaid’s Tale, which went on to win Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

Spots in the Super Bowl are selling for $5 million for 30 seconds. The Super Bowl is traditional TV biggest day and streaming services, which have been stealing away viewers, have been using it to promote their shows to huge audiences.



Amazon Prime Video will be promoting its upcoming series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, with a 60-second spot.

Hulu’s spot will air in the second quarter as the game heads into halftime and will give viewers the first peek into the chilling world of Castle Rock, set in best-selling author Stephen King’s multiverse and executive produced by J.J. Abrams.

The Super Bowl ad kicks-off the marketing campaign for the new Hulu Original drama premiering this summer.





