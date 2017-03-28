Hulu Adds Spanish-Language Programming With Telemundo, SPT Deals

Hulu has inked a pair of multi-year agreements with Telemundo and Sony Pictures Television that will add hundreds of episodes of popular telenovelas, Pedro Almodóvar films and other Spanish-language programming to the streaming service. Full libraries of hit series such as La Reina del Sur, as well as popular films The Skin I Live In, Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and All About My Mother, are now available on Hulu.

In its first-ever deal with Telemundo, Hulu will add five popular series from the network. All episodes of hit series La Reina del Sur, Celia and Bajo El Mismo Cielo are now available on Hulu, and the complete catalogs of Tierra de Reyes and La Patrona make their debut on Hulu April 15.

Through a separate deal with Sony Pictures Television, Hulu has acquired the streaming rights to a selection of telenovelas and teleseries including Lady, La Vendendora de Rosas, Doña Barbara, as well as comedy series Los Beltran and crime dramas El Mariachi, Metastasis and En la Boca del Lobo. The deal also encompasses feature films El Mariachi and The Secret in Their Eyes, as well as acclaimed films from Academy Award-winning director Pedro Almodóvar.