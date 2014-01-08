Hulu Adds 'Housewives' Spoof 'Hotwives of Orlando'

Hulu will spoof Bravo's popular Real Housewives franchise with The Hotwives of Orlando, the streaming service announced in a blog post detailing its 2014 programming slate.

The parody will follow a cast of ladies including Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kristen Schaal (Flight of the Concords) and Casey Wilson (Happy Endings,Saturday Night Live) as they "fight over pretty much everything except for their love of shoes, plastic surgery, and the pursuit of spending all of their husbands' money."

The series is produced by Jonathan Stern and Paul Scheer, and Paramount Digital Entertainment, the studio behind Burning Love.

"When we found out that shows like The Real Housewives and Basketball Wives weren't actually parodies, we figured we needed to get on it ASAP," said Stern and Scheer.

The majority of the 17 new and returning shows in Hulu’s 2014 slate have been previously announced, including comedy Deadbeat from Lionsgate and second seasons of Seth Meyers’ The Awesomes and mascot documentary Behind the Mask.

"I’m very excited about the year ahead, as 2014 will be another huge leap forward for Hulu in original programming," said Charlotte Koh, head of development for Hulu Originals in the post.

Hulu's full 2014 lineup can be found here.