Hulu to Add PBS Shows
By Alex Weprin
Programming from PBS will be added to Hulu, the NBC Universal/News Corp. video site, the company said.
PBS shows including NOVA, Wired Science, Carrier and Scientific American Frontiers will make their debut on Hulu later this month.
The announcement came on the same day Comedy Central announced that two of its top shows, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report, would be available on Hulu, a first for any of the Viacom-owned networks.
