Hulu Acquires SVOD Rights for WGN America's 'Manhattan'

A day after WGN America's premiered its second scripted effort, Manhattan, Hulu said Monday July 28 it has acquired the SVOD rights for the WWII-era drama.

New episodes of Manhattan will be made available for Hulu Plus subscribers every Monday morning, following the show's first-run airing Sunday nights on WGN America. Hulu will also make the five most recently broadcast episodes of season one for free, on a three-day delay available on Hulu.com.

“Manhattan may have just premiered [Sunday] night, but it is already gathering acclaim with both critics and fans alike," said senior VP and head of content Craig Erwich in a blog post on Hulu's site." That’s why it was no question for us to commit to the series before a single episode even aired to the public – making it the first time Hulu has stricken such a deal."