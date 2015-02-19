Hulu Acquires ‘CSI’ in Show’s First SVOD Pact

CBS and Hulu have reached a deal that will make all 14 previous seasons of longrunning crime procedural CSI available on the streaming service.

This is the first SVOD deal that CBS has inked for CSI, which is currently in its 15th season. CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves said a deal for the show was coming last week during the company’s earnings call.

The deal includes some 300 episodes of the show and will include future seasons as well. All 14 seasons of CSI will be available to Hulu Plus subscribers beginning in April. Hulu is also set to be the streaming home of CBS’ Elementary.