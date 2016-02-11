Hulu Acquires ‘12 Monkeys’ First Season From Syfy

Hulu has swung a deal with NBCUniversal for all episodes of Syfy’s time-travel thriller 12 Monkeys. Produced by Universal Cable Productions, 12 Monkeys returns for its second season on Syfy April 18. Viewers can catch up on the first season on Hulu beginning February 24.

As part of the deal, Hulu also acquires the full libraries of Battlestar Galactica and Saved by the Bell, which are available to stream presently, and popular children’s series including Bob the Builder, Thomas and Friends and Barney.

Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett are executive producers and showrunners on 12 Monkeys, with Charles Roven and Richard Suckle executive producers. Atlas Entertainment and Roven produced the original film, which starred Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt.