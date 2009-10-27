Hulk Hogan Joins TNA Wrestling

Hulk Hogan, the Legendary WWE wrestler turned VH1 reality star and American Gladiators host is jumping back into the ring with TNA Wrestling. The upstart wrestling organization televises its signature cable show, TNA Impact, on Spike TV Thursday nights.



Hogan’s role with the company is still to be determined.



As part of the deal, Bischoff Hervey Entertainment, which negotiated the deal with TNA, will work with the company to “develop new programming extensions of the TNA brand.”



One could imagine a Hulk Hogan hosted wrestling version of The Ultimate Fighter, which is one of Spike’s top original programs and produced in conjunction with UFC.



“I’m thrilled to be jumping back into the world of professional wrestling,” said Hogan in a statement. “My fans have been asking me to return to the business for many years on a full time basis, but the timing or the opportunity has never been right until now. TNA Wrestling is a great company with an already excellent fan base and business. I firmly believe now is the time for TNA to jump to the next level in their development and I’m here to help make that a reality.”