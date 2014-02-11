Hugh Jackman to Host 2014 Tony Awards

Hugh Jackman will host the 68th Annual Tony Awards, the actor announced Wednesday via Instagram. The announcement was confirmed by CBS, which will broadcast the show live at 8 p.m. June 8, with a delayed broadcast on the west coast.

Last year's Tonys, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, drew a 1.2 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating among adults 18-49 for CBS, up 20% from the year prior, despite facing competition from the NBA finals.

This is Jackman's fourth time hosting the Tonys, which honor the best of the Broadway theater season. His hosting duties in 2004 earned him an Emmy Award the following year for outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program. Jackman also won a Tony Award in 2004 for his performance in The Boy From Oz. He hosted the Academy Awards in 2009.