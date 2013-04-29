HuffPost Live Partners With AXS TV

HuffPost Live, the streaming network of The Huffington Post, is coming to cable via a partnership with AXS

TV, the companies will announce at AOL's Newfront event on Tuesday.

The content distribution deal will have HuffPost Live's

original content air Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ET starting May 13, making

it available to AXS' 40 million subscribers. The daytime programming block will

encourage real-time participation, with an on-screen viewer comment stream unique

to AXS viewers and a HuffPost Live on AXS

TV second-screen app planned for this summer.

HuffPost Live launched in August 2012 with coverage

encompassing news, current events, pop culture and lifestyle. After maximizing

its internal distribution within AOL, president and co-creator Roy Sekoff

started taking meetings with cable operators including AXS, the former HDNet

which re-launched in July 2012 with backing from Mark Cuban, Ryan Seacrest, AEG

and CAA.

Sekoff was impressed by Cuban's decisiveness and how quickly

he was willing to move on HuffPost Live's goal of expanding distribution. "Mark

is maybe the only cable executive who is really of the Internet and could see

how these two things could work together," he said, noting the response from

traditional distributors was more timid.

Cuban, founder, chairman and president of AXS TV, said the

addition of live daytime programming was a big step in its road to becoming a

24/7 live network. "With the unique social participation components Roy and his

team at HuffPost Live have built exclusively for AXS TV viewers, we are also

underscoring our commitment to form a direct connection with our audience thru

our programming and to increase the footprint of social television," he said.

Sekoff disputed that the AXS partnership would cannibalize

HuffPost Live's online viewing, saying that the same viewers may consume it on

both platforms throughout the day. He added that no equipment or studio

upgrades were needed to make the move to cable as the program is already shot

in high-definition.

The partnership will also allow Huff Post Live to tap into

AXS' roster of guests like musical artists that have proved popular on the

streaming site. "Their commitment to doing live music is a perfect fit," Sekoff

said.