HuffPo's Falcone to Join ABC News
Michael
Falcone, political editor of The Huffington Post, is joining ABC News
as deputy political director and reporter. He will also oversee ABC's
blog, The Note.
He will
come aboard in mid-September, according to the network. Falcone's
resume also includes Politico and blogging/reporting for The New York
Times.
In
addition, Zachary Wolf, ABC News producer and reporter, has been named
digital political editor and deputy political director. Both are based
in Washington.
The hire/promotion comes as ABC News gears up for the midterm elections.
