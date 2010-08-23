HuffPo's Falcone to Join ABC News

Michael

Falcone, political editor of The Huffington Post, is joining ABC News

as deputy political director and reporter. He will also oversee ABC's

blog, The Note.

He will

come aboard in mid-September, according to the network. Falcone's

resume also includes Politico and blogging/reporting for The New York

Times.



In

addition, Zachary Wolf, ABC News producer and reporter, has been named

digital political editor and deputy political director. Both are based

in Washington.

The hire/promotion comes as ABC News gears up for the midterm elections.