Hudson MX Names Mitchell Head of Customer Success

Hudson MX, a cloud-based software company, said it named Jenny Mitchell as head of customer success, a new post.

Mitchell had been VP of global services at Sizmek.

“Jenny Mitchell is the perfect person to have on board with us as we move forward in the scoping and implementation of new products and services,” said Jay Stevens, president of Hudson MX. “She brings intricate knowledge of agency software system needs, digital domain expertise, and the ability to see every aspect of the business from the customer perspective. Most importantly, Jenny possesses the invaluable skill of being able to decipher between big problems and little problems and determine the correct amount of water to pour on any given fire.”

Based in Hudson MX’s Atlanta headquarters, Mitchell will be overseeing operations for both New York and Atlanta. She reports to CEO JT Batson.

“The most crucial steps in building out a world class client support system are getting everyone focused on the same goal and making sure that the goal is achievable,” said Mitchell. “Hudson MX was founded on a very realistic vision for creating much needed solutions for the advertising industry. And that vision has already yielded solid results to share with prospective team members looking to join us in New York and Atlanta.”