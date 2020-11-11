Hudson MX Names Johnston GM, Agency Partnerships EMEA

Advertising technology company Hudson MX said it hired Sarah Lawson Johnston as executive VP, managing director of agency partnerships, for the EMEA region, a new post.

Johnston had been with Mediaocean for more than 20 years before spending the past three years as part of the team launching Covatic. She will remain on the board of Covatic.

“As the Hudson MX solution is embraced by agencies with operations across the globe, it is absolutely crucial that we have the right people in place to advocate for their needs,” said JT Batson, CEO of Hudson MX.

“I had the pleasure of working with Sarah and becoming her friend when we were both with Mediaocean, and knowing how rare it is for her to make a move I’m honored that she’s chosen to join us. I’ve seen first-hand how incredibly talented she is when it comes to brokering alliances, tailoring unique technology solutions, leading geographically diverse teams, and recognizing opportunities for clients,” Batson said. “Sarah does the kind of work that inspires immense trust, and that trust will be essential as we collaborate with our new partners to bring the media ecosystem into the 21st century.”

Johnston will report to Batson.

While at Mediaocean, Johnston focused on new and existing revenue, oversaw offices in London, France and Germany, and had responsibility for the company’s European client relationships and business.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Hudson MX at such an exciting inflection point,” said Johnston. “They secured proof of concept through their work in local markets, they’ve established a fully comprehensive platform to replace legacy providers as the system of record, and they’re now breaking ground with the global agencies. The industry has been crying out for alternatives for years and Hudson MX has delivered a solution that far exceeds the original demand. I have great respect for JT Batson and I look forward to working with him and his team to develop the culture of the company and expand its reach.”