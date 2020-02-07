Hudson MX Names Diez Head of Engineering

Hudson MX, a cloud-based software company specializing in local media, hired Eric Diez as head of engineering, a new post.

Diez, who had been with Turner Broadcasting for 19 years, will oversee the companies growing engineering team and will be responsible for overall technology execution at Hudson MX. Hudson MX’s has added 46 engineers in the last six months.

He will be based at the company’s headquarters in Atlanta.

“Eric Diez has vast experience in building large scalable teams to create high-demand, enterprise level applications that are mission critical to sophisticated users,” said JT Batson, co-founder and CEO of Hudson MX. “As we move forward in solving problems caused by limited, outdated, or non-existent technology, we are thrilled to have someone of Eric’s caliber helping us chart the course.”

At Turner he developed a content management system for cnn.com and a flexible core video player framework that could be integrated with ad platforms and measurement services.

Before Turner, Diez held posts at IBM, Fran Tarkenton’s KnowledgeWare and IXL.

“Hudson MX has built a modern solution with a flexible data model that anticipates the media types of the future,” said Diez. “This high availability technology allows us to move quickly and consistently with development, integrations and deployments. I have seen first-hand how intensely supportive leadership can drive innovation and I’m very excited to be working with this incredible team. And we are hiring!”