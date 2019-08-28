Hudson MX Adds Auto Data for Local TV Buyers

Hudson MX, whose software is used by media agencies, said it made a deal to provide data on automobile consumers from Comscore's IHS Markit unit to local TV buyers.

The IHS Markit data is being integrated into Hudson MX’s BuyerAssist product and lets agency local media buying teams estimate customized audiences at scale, making local TV inventory more effective and valuable, the companies said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Explicit data empowers the buyer with program-level targeting capability and advances the art of the buy,” said Will Batson, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Hudson MX.

“We learned from digital that targeted audience data makes inventory more valuable, but until now, activating this data at scale has been far too cumbersome due to the extensive labor and time required by the legacy systems,” Batson said. “Through our software, we are empowering automotive clients, agencies, and local broadcasters to benefit from unprecedented behavioral intelligence and functionality. We are very excited to be partnering with Comscore and we look forward to further collaboration.”

Comscore recently reported a wider loss for the second quarter and is conducting a strategic review of its business. The company also said it was restructuring and would be cutting about 8% of its staff.