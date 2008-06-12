Huckabee Signs with Fox News

Former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee joined Fox News Channel as a contributor for its election coverage.

The former governor of Arkansas will appear on Fox News' America's Election HQ.

“Gov. Huckabee’s campaign experience and knowledge of politics makes him a great addition to our ongoing election coverage,” said Bill Shine, senior vice president of programming at Fox News, in a statement.

Huckabee, who endorsed Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), has appeared on Fox News on several occasions since dropping out of the race. He joins partisan commentator Karl Rove, who made his debut on the network earlier this year.