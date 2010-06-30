Huckabee Hops to Fox Stations for Summer Test

Mike Huckabee -- former governor of

Arkansas, Republican presidential candidate and popular collaborator to various

news programs -- is getting a shot at his own talker. News Corp.-owned Twentieth

Television will test a talk show, hosted by Huckabee, for six weeks in seven

markets starting on Monday, July 26.

The

Huckabee Show, an hour-long strip, will be taped

in New York in front of a live studio audience. Huckabee will continue to host his

eponymous weekend program, Huckabee, on Fox News Channel.

The

program will air on Fox-owned stations in the following markets: WNYW New

York at 12:00 p.m.; KDFW Dallas/Fort Worth at 1 p.m.; WFXT Boston at 10:00

a.m.; WAGA Atlanta at 1:00 p.m.; WJBK Detroit at 12:00 p.m.; WTVT Tampa at

11:00 a.m.; and KMSP Minneapolis/St. Paul at 10:00 a.m.

"We're

always looking for topical programs helmed by distinctive personalities that

can pair well with news," said Frank Cicha, SVP of programming for Fox

Television Stations, in a statement.

Similarly,

Twentieth and Fox TV stations are currently running a six-week test of The

Kilborn File, which also is airing in seven markets.