Huckabee Hops to Fox Stations for Summer Test
Mike Huckabee -- former governor of
Arkansas, Republican presidential candidate and popular collaborator to various
news programs -- is getting a shot at his own talker. News Corp.-owned Twentieth
Television will test a talk show, hosted by Huckabee, for six weeks in seven
markets starting on Monday, July 26.
The
Huckabee Show, an hour-long strip, will be taped
in New York in front of a live studio audience. Huckabee will continue to host his
eponymous weekend program, Huckabee, on Fox News Channel.
The
program will air on Fox-owned stations in the following markets: WNYW New
York at 12:00 p.m.; KDFW Dallas/Fort Worth at 1 p.m.; WFXT Boston at 10:00
a.m.; WAGA Atlanta at 1:00 p.m.; WJBK Detroit at 12:00 p.m.; WTVT Tampa at
11:00 a.m.; and KMSP Minneapolis/St. Paul at 10:00 a.m.
"We're
always looking for topical programs helmed by distinctive personalities that
can pair well with news," said Frank Cicha, SVP of programming for Fox
Television Stations, in a statement.
Similarly,
Twentieth and Fox TV stations are currently running a six-week test of The
Kilborn File, which also is airing in seven markets.
