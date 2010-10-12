The Hub Starts with Major Viewership Gains Over Discovery Kids

The sneak peek of new kids network The Hub on 10/10/10 improved

significantly over its predecessor Discovery Kids the prior Sunday.

The joint venture from Discovery Communications and Hasbro

racked up quadruple-figure gains on Oct. 10 over Discovery Kids's

performance across a number of demos and dayparts, albeit showing

amelioration against very small audience bases.

The Hub in primetime

averaged 154,000 households from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., a 1,611% jump from

the 9,000 viewer average for Discovery Kids, according to Nielsen data,

as well as 2,122% surge in viewers to 200,000 from 9,000.

