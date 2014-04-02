Hub Orders 'Kid President' Series

The Hub Network has ordered a new series, Kid President: Declaration of Awesome, based on a popular series of YouTube videos. The announcement was made via YouTube by Kid President star Robby Novak.



The docu-variety series, which features interactions between Novak's Kid President character and celebrities, will premiere on Hub in June. Past web series episodes have featured guests such as President Obama, Beyoncé, and Steve Carell.



"At the Hub Network, Robby's Kid President platform is one that we think everyone can embrace, because he is charming, clever, funny, inspirational and very relevant to today's kids and families," said Hub Network President and CEO Margaret Loesch. "With over 75 million views, we know Kid President has the kind of cross-generational appeal that will speak to our core audience of children who like watching our shows with their parents and families."



Kid President is produced by SoulPancake Television, LLC. Rainn Wilson and Kid President creator Brad Montague serve as executive producers. Shabnam Mogharabi, Sarah North, and Golriz Lucina are co-executive producers.