The Hub Is Making New Transformers Series

The Hub Network is in production on a new Transformers animated series, to come out in early 2015 from Hasbro Studios and executive produced by Transformers Prime helmer Jeff Kline.

The as yet untitled new series will take place years after the battle between Autobots and Decepticons in the Transformers Prime series, the network said, and will center around the hero Bumblebee leading a new team of Autobots. The cast includes Will Friedle (Boy Meets World) returning as Bumblebee, along with Darren Criss (Glee), Constance Zimmer (House of Cards) and Ted McGinley (Married with Children). It will blend 3D characters with hand-painted environments and mix action and adventure with comedy, the network said.

The Hub currently airs new episodes of Transformers Rescue Bots and library episodes of Transformers Prime.

