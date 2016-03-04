HSN Home Shopping App Added to Amazon TV

HSN’s Shop By Remote app will become the first interactive shopping network app to appear on Amazon Fire TV devices in the U.S.

The app allows users to buy more than 50,000 products and watch live HSN programming and on-demand product demonstrations.

“We are pleased to add Amazon Fire TV to the roster of partners offering HSN’s Shop By Remote app,” said Peter Ruben, executive VP, affiliate relations for HSN. “This is an important step in our effort to advance the practice of ‘boundary-less retail’ whereby consumers can watch HSN programming and shop.”

The HSN app is also available on Apple TV, Roku, TiVo, Google Play, Comcast Optimum, FiOS, Verizon and other platforms.

“We’re excited to bring HSN’s Shop by Remote app to our Fire TV customers,” added Tim Twerdahl, general manager, Amazon Fire TV. “This new interactive shopping experience will complement the broad array of channels, apps and games currently available on Amazon Fire TV devices.”