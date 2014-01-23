HRTS Sets Programmers Summit for Feb. 6

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) announced that Programmers Summit will take place on Feb. 6 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The Summit is part of HRTS' Newsmaker Luncheon Series. The panel of programming executives speaking includes David Nevins, president of entertainment, Showtime; Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix; and Jeff Wachtel, president and CCO, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Digital Rapids and Limelight Networks, in partnership with HRTS, will present a live stream of the panel.