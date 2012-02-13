HRTS Sets Cable Programming Summit for March 7

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) announced

its Cable Programming Summit will be held Wednesday, March 7, at the Beverly Hilton

in Beverly Hills, Calif., with a panel of programming executives scheduled to

attend.

Moderated by Access Hollywood anchor Billy Bush, the panel currently includes David Janollari,

head of programming, MTV; Kate Juergens, executive VP, programming & development,

ABC Family; Joel Stillerman, executive VP, original programming, production and

digital content, AMC; Michael Wright, executive VP, head of programming, TNT,

TBS, TCM; and Carmi Zlotnik, managing director, Starz Media, LLC.

"The Cable Programming Summit will make for an exciting and

topical conversation, providing an insider's look on current and future trends

in cable programming," said Sean Perry, HRTS president and partner, co-department

head, non-scripted television, William Morris Entertainment (WME). "We are

privileged to welcome such a revered group of panelists to provide invaluable

insight to such a fast-paced and innovative industry."