HRTS Panel: Playing Field Leveling Between Broadcast, Cable

The playing field between broadcast and cable networks is as

level as it's ever been.

That was just one of the arguments made by the panelists at

the Hollywood Radio & Television Society's annual "State of the Industry"

Newsmaker Luncheon on Thursday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"We're now thinking almost as much about cable as we

are about broadcast," said Gary Newman, chairman, Twentieth Century Fox

Television.

Newman argued that the success of original series on cable

has allowed for shows that wouldn't fit the broadcast model -- like Showtime's Homeland, which was a massive success in

its first season -- to have a home. "It was never going to be 22-episodes

a year for five years on a network," Newman said. "Shows like Burn Notice, Sons of Anarchy and Homeland are not only great creative achievements

but also going to be financial successes for the studio."

Nancy Dubuc, president & GM of History and Lifetime

Networks, shared that sentiment, saying that "advertisers are very

attracted to premium quality content," regardless of where it airs. "It's

not uncommon for us on a Monday night to beat the broadcast networks." Her

History Channel's Hatfields & McCoys

became the No. 1 entertainment telecast in the history of ad-supported cable.

The panel agreed that whether it's cable or broadcast, the

industry is still trying to play catch-up to the technological advances such as

online and mobile viewing.

"It's clearly important that you're doing the right

work for whatever platform you're developing it for," said Lloyd Braun, co-owner

and founding partner of BermanBraun.

Braun said his company not only has to think about what

content will attract viewers, but where the revenue for it comes from, stating

the need for separate brands for television, digital and mobile platforms. "What

you can consume and digest on [mobile] as content or an ad is totally different

than what you're going to look at on a big flatscreen in your house."

"Digital is very different than anything that those of

us who've grown up in television innately understand," Braun said.

"It's as different from television as radio and print was from

television"

The induction of TiVo and the DVR into the television

landscape has caused many inside the industry to argue that Nielsen's ratings measurement

system -- which broadcast networks strongly rely on -- is outdated.

"From my perspective it's probably the most critical

issue in television," said Rick Rosen, head of WME's television department.

Rosen said that the majority of the people who watch shows

inside their regular viewing window fall outside of the coveted 18-49 demo, and

that many younger viewers wait longer than three days after a show airs --

which is how Nielsen accounts for time-shifted viewing.

Cliff Gilbert-Lurie, a partner at Ziffren Brittenham, LLP, continued arguing that younger-skewing shows, such as TBS' Conan (who boasts a median age of 34) suffer

as a result, while older-skewing ones like CBS' Late Show are measured fairly accurately. "The people who are

34 that are watching the show and the people who are 55 that are watching the

show are not watching it in the same way," said Gilbert-Lurie.

"There's more content being consumed, television being

watched than ever before," said Rosen. "The problem is it's not being

accounted for in an accurate way."