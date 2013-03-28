HRTS Panel: Managing Reality Talent Is a 'Dance to Play'

A panel of unscripted producers at

Hollywood Radio & Television Society's Non-Scripted Hitmakers event

Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles revealed one of the

toughest aspects of maintaining a hit show -- managing the talent.

"You

want everything to be successful, and then when it gets successful you have

more problems that go along with it," said Craig Piligian, president and

CEO of Pilgram Studios, which produces such shows as Syfy's Ghost Hunters and

History's Only in America With Larry the

Cable Guy, during the panel moderated by B&C Editor-in-Chief Melissa

Grego, adding that it's a "dance to play."

"It's

not a big problem, but then it becomes a big problem," continued Piligian.

"You have to deal with your talent; they're going to want a lot more

money."

Deidre

Gurney, who runs Gurney Productions -- which produces Duck Dynasty, is

currently dealing with some of those exact problems with the stars of the

popular A&E hit, which is currently in the middle of a salary standoff. She

is however, confident that a deal will get done.

"It's going to get done, but there are a

lot of factors at play." One of those factors is social media. "They want

immediate feedback about themselves... one negative Tweet really worries

[them]." The other roadblock is that the stars know they can make more

money through outside endeavors.

The

key is to remind them of what got them famous in the first place, the panel

contended. "It's easy to forget that the show is what leads them to all

the other opportunities," Gurney said.

She

said one challenge in the business is out-pricing yourself, because

negotiations first happen when the show is doing really well. "You know it

won't stay there forever."

Philip

Segal, CEO and executive producer of Original Productions, seconded that

notion, stating that the talent cost of his company's reality series Storage

Wars: LA is actually higher

than its production cost. "At a certain point there is a tipping

point," he said. "The network has to look at it and say 'what is the

value of this show?'"

Gurney

added that it's been difficult to see the Robertson family -- who run the Duck Commander company for which

the show is centered around -- go through it, but rests on the

relationship she has built with them. "If they trust you, you can help

them through it."

One way Gurnery thinks contract issues could be resolved in

the future is through ratings bonuses, something she hopes will one day become

the norm. . "I love this model," she said. "When a show blows up, the

stars benefit. If not, they don't feel cheated." When asked if Duck Dynasty has such a model, she was noncommittal.

"Nobody knows what's going to happen with

the show when it goes on the air," added Segal. He said one of the chief

causes for talent squabbles is that as soon as the network sees the show's

successful, it puts the talents' faces on billboards and other promotional

things, "and then they [the network] want to know why they're [the cast] a

problem."

Segal

also pointed out that the types of people who resonate with audiences are not

always the most stable. "They're genuinely crazy," he said.

"That's what makes them magnetic."

Dana

White, president, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is thankful he

doesn't have to deal with many of the talent problems in the same the way the

others do, mainly because they are already locked into their deals.

He

said the FX reality series The

Ultimate Fighter is filmed in

canon and that it's not until months later when the show airs when things can

get tricky.

"As

soon as that thing airs, then it gets weird," said White. "Everywhere

they go, people recognize them and start asking them for autographs and

pictures."

White

also touched on another hot topic during the discussion: where they see the

reality business heading. For White, the growth in the UFC

comes in the female gender, with the upcoming season of Ultimate Fighter featuring two women coaches and

fighters. "I never thought that women would fight in the UFC,"

he said. "That's how big the sports has grown."

White

also recalled the chirps he heard from those in the industry who thought the UFC

was not a worthwhile investment. "When we bought the UFC

[for $2 million], people thought it was the dumbest purchase in the history of

the world."

Eli

Holzman, president of All3Media America, talked about the benefits of smaller,

independent companies partnering up with larger ones, saying that it provides

more resources. "As our business booms, if you have the ability to

identify and grab or take the best people in the business, then you have an

advantage," he said, arguing that smaller companies can have too much to

handle.

"A

strategic partner like that can be very beneficial, but you have to learn how

to work with them," said Segal, whose own company recently partnered with

FremantleMedia. "It

gives you this opportunity to really have a global reach," he said.

"Fremantle has really allowed us to continue to do all the kinds of things

you can't do as a small independent."

Piligian,

for his part however, likes the freedom of not having to answer to corporate

bosses. "I like staying independent. I think you work harder as an independent."