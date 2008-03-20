HRTS Newsmakers Luncheon to Feature Jordan Levin, Kevin Reilly

Generate’s Jordan Levin and Fox’s Kevin Reilly will be among headliners for the Hollywood Radio & Television Society’s next newsmakers luncheon, set for March 25 in Los Angeles.

Titled “Where Do We Go from Here?,” the luncheon will also feature The Office’s Greg Daniels, Lionsgate TV’s Sandra Stern, Endeavor’s Richard Weitz and entertainment attorney Ken Ziffren.

Among the topics of an interactive, town-hall format will be the impact of the writers’ strike on the pilot season and development process.

The luncheon will take place at Century City’s Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel (2525 Avenue of the Stars).