HRTS Names Former B&C Editor Grego as New CEO

Former Broadcasting & Cable Editor-in-Chief Melissa Grego has been named CEO of HRTS.

In the newly created position, Grego becomes the first woman to lead the 70-year-old group. Her appointment follows the retirement of HRTS executive director Dave Ferrara and is effective Oct. 30.

With Melissa’s background as a journalist and successful entrepreneur, she has a comprehensive understanding of the current television and media business,” said President of Original Programming at FX Networks and FX Productions Eric Schrier, who serves as president of HRTS.

“The energy and expertise she brings to the role will elevate the organization, particularly as it evolves and adapts to the changes in the multiplatform TV landscape and the issues that are critical to our members,” said Schrier. “Finally, we are grateful to Dave Ferrara for his dedicated service over the past 18 years. Under his leadership, the HRTS has experienced tremendous success and growth and he will always hold a special place with the organization.”

Most recently, Grego had been running her consulting practice Melinc, which specializes in conference, editorial content and editorial content strategy. She formed the business after leaving B&C.

Before that, she held positions at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and Television Week.

“In my experience covering and working in this space, I have been fortunate to develop a broad view of the business and great insight into the challenges of thriving in TV and media. It is an honor and privilege to apply this perspective to HRTS,” Grego said. “I have admired Dave’s and HRTS’ work in our business community for many years and look forward to working closely with the HRTS board, staff and members as well as new and existing partners to serve the association and our industry.”