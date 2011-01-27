HRTS to Hold 2011 Cable Summit Feb. 23

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) will holds its annual Cable

Summit 2011 Newsmaker Luncheon Feb. 23 at the Beverly Hilton, according to a

Thursday announcement from Kevin Beggs, president, Lionsgate Television Group

and HRTS president and Dave Ferrara, HRTS executive director.

The panel luncheon, which presents a critical examination of the changing face

of the cable network business, will feature John Landgraf, president and

general manager, FX Networks; Michael Lombardo, president, HBO programming;

David Nevins, president, entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.; Jeff Wachtel,

president, original programming, USA Network and co-head, original content,

Universal Cable Productions; and Michael Wright, executive vice president and

head, programming, TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). The panel's

moderator is to be announced.